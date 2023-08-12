Detroit Lions to add Lomas Brown to Pride of the Lions

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions today announced the club is inducting OT Lomas Brown into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game October 30, 2023 on Monday Night Football (Kickoff 8:15 PM) against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pride of the Lions is a permanent display at Ford Field honoring the greatest players in franchise history.

Brown was surprised with the announcement by Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood while in the broadcast booth providing color commentary for the Lions Radio Network at tonight's preseason opener at Ford Field against the New York Giants. There will be media availability with Brown in the Lions Postgame Interview Room at the conclusion of the game.

"The Detroit Lions are proud to induct Lomas Brown into the Pride of the Lions and it couldn't be more deserved," said Wood. "Lomas was a fundamental piece of our team success in the 90s and enjoyed a long and greatly successful NFL career. He continues to be a positive presence not only in our organization, but in the greater community as well. He is a bridge to our fans, our Lions Legends, and is as much a part of our history as our future."

Brown joins 19 other all-time Lions greats featured on Pride of the Lions, which was first unveiled in 2009. LB Chris Spielman was most recently inducted in 2021, while DT Roger Brown, DT Alex Karras and WR Herman Moore inducted in 2018. Other members include: CB Lem Barney, S Jack Christiansen, QB Dutch Clark, OL Lou Creekmur, K Jason Hanson, CB Dick "Night Train" Lane, S Yale Lary, QB Bobby Layne, CB Dick LeBeau, RB Barry Sanders, TE Charlie Sanders, LB Joe Schmidt, G Dick Stanfel, RB Doak Walker and OL Alex Wojciechowicz.

OT LOMAS BROWN CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

Drafted by the Lions in the first round (sixth overall) of the 1985 NFL Draft.

Played for the Lions 11 seasons and had 18 in the NFL.

Started in 251 of his 263 NFL career games, including all but one of the 164 games Brown played for the Lions.

A Super Bowl champion (XXXVII).

Selected as a first-team All-Pro (1995).

Earned seven Pro Bowl selections (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996).

Member of the Detroit Lions 75th Anniversary Team.

Member of the Detroit Lions All-Time Team.

Prior to joining the Lions, Brown completed an illustrious collegiate career at the University of Florida that included the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (1984), Consensus All-American (1984) and first-team All-SEC (1984) honors.