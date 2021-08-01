Hockenson building rapport with Goff, wants to top 2020 Pro Bowl season

T.J. Hockenson became the fifth tight end in Detroit Lions history to make a Pro Bowl in a breakout second season in 2020. The former No. 8 overall pick finished third among NFL tight ends with 723 receiving yards last season, which are the second most a tight end has produced for Detroit in a single season. His eight games of at least 50 yards set a Lions' single-season tight end record.

But for all the success Hockenson had last year, he thinks he left too much on the field.

"There's always ways to get better," Hockenson said after Saturday's training camp practice. "I want to be a lot better than I was last season. I think that's every player's goal. When you're looking at the film from last season it's one of those things like, 'Yeah, I had a Pro Bowl, but it's not near where it could be or where I want it to be.' Blocking wise, route wise, there's some things I tried to clean up throughout the offseason."