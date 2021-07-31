TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Kicking edge: It's only four days into camp, and there's still a long way to go before roster spots are determined, but Randy Bullock looks to have the early edge in the kicker competition. He hasn't missed a single field goal in the two field-goal periods the Lions have run the first four days of camp. Matthew Wright missed one the other day and Saturday missed three of his last four attempts. All wide left. It's early, but Bullock looks to have the edge. – Tim Twentyman

Picking up: David Blough threw TDs on three straight passes in the red zone. He connected with tight end T.J. Hockenson and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jermar Jefferson. All three got open on pick routes. – Mike O'Hara