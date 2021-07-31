training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Jul 31, 2021 at 12:39 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Instant feedback: Technology is constantly evolving in football, and it's amazing some of the resources teams have available to them. Out at Lions practice in Allen Park are two giant screens where the team can watch a rep live or play back a rep on replay. After a red-zone 7-on-7 rep where the defense gave up a short touchdown, DC Aaron Glenn, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. walked over to the screen and ran through the replay in real time. They figured out the problem and off they went to the next rep. – Tim Twentyman

Fanfare: The Lions were ready to perform in front of a sizable number of home fans for the first time since the final home game of the 2019 season, and the fans were ready to show their enthusiasm. The fans erupted in a loud cheer when the players jogged from one end of the practice field after the walkthrough to the other end where they did calisthenics. – Mike O'Hara

Kicking edge: It's only four days into camp, and there's still a long way to go before roster spots are determined, but Randy Bullock looks to have the early edge in the kicker competition. He hasn't missed a single field goal in the two field-goal periods the Lions have run the first four days of camp. Matthew Wright missed one the other day and Saturday missed three of his last four attempts. All wide left. It's early, but Bullock looks to have the edge. – Tim Twentyman

Picking up: David Blough threw TDs on three straight passes in the red zone. He connected with tight end T.J. Hockenson and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jermar Jefferson. All three got open on pick routes. – Mike O'Hara

Catch of the day: Hockenson gets the honor in Saturday's practice. During a mid-practice red-zone period, Hockenson was running a corner route and was trailed pretty tightly by linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton. The pass to the corner pylon was a little under-thrown, and Hamilton was able to get a hand on it and tip it up in air. But Hockenson stayed with it and grabbed it off the deflection. He got his feet down inbounds before falling out of bounds. It was just another big catch from Hockenson, which has become a daily thing for him in camp. – Tim Twentyman

Sitting down: Tight end Alize Mack wasn't taking a break when he sat in the end zone after practice. He caught passes sitting down, with his back to the playing field. It's a good drill to practice catching passes in odd positions. – Mike O'Hara

First INT of camp: It belongs to rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs out of Arkansas. He picked off Tim Boyle in the end zone in a red-zone period and boy did his defensive teammates celebrate with him. Jacobs picked it off and gave himself up in the end zone, and then got up and was mobbed by his teammates. There's definitely a camaraderie with the team where guys are pulling for one another. – Tim Twentyman

