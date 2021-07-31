Camp Spotlight: Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Practice report: Okudah has had a strong start to camp, and that continued Saturday.

Quarterback Jared Goff went after him down the right sideline on a deep ball intended for Tyrell Williams in an early team period, but Okudah was blanketing Williams. The ball was a little overthrown and fell incomplete.

Watching Okudah at practice, one thing that's constant is every spare minute he's not in a rep he can be spotted not too far from defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, asking questions and going over previous reps. Okudah is really a student of the game.

A little competition that's developed between Okudah and second-year running back D'Andre Swift is a race to the end zone after Swift takes a rep in early team drills. We've seen it every day so far. Swift will take a handoff and break through some contact, finishing the play all the way to the end zone. Okudah will chase after him, both going full out. It's fun to watch.

Williams got a little redemption on Okudah later in practice from the earlier incompletion on the deep ball by scoring in a red-zone 7-on-7 period. Williams ran a crosser, and Okudah got caught in some traffic over the middle. That allowed Williams to separate for the score.

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made a terrific shoestring catch at the 1-yard line in the same red-zone 7-on-7 period with Okudah all over him in coverage. It was a great catch by St. Brown, but it was also a good play by Okudah to touch him down to the 1-yard line short of the goal line.

Okudah also got some run on special teams Saturday coming off the edge on field goal block.

Overall, it was another solid day for the second-year cornerback out of Ohio State. He's had a strong start to camp.