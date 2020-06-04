Presented by

Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 09:12 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Matt Patricia discusses Lions teams meetings in the wake of George Floyd's killing

Biggest 2020 NFL offseason missed opportunities: Packers pass on WRs in draft; Lions still need pass-rushers

NFL Insiders – ESPN.com

June 4, 2020

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia 'disgusted, angry, sad' after seeing George Floyd video

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 3, 2020

Lions say they'll be force for 'positive change' in Detroit community

John Niyo – The Detroit News

June 3, 2020

Detroit Lions issue statement: ‘What is happening is not acceptable’

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

June 3, 2020

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin on Drew Brees: This guy doesn’t (bleeping) get it

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

June 3, 2020

The Lions will have to adjust (again) after the NFL scraps joint practices (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

June 3, 2020

Op-ed: Enough. Troy Vincent Sr. on harnessing this moment to change the future (subscription required)

Troy Vincent Sr. – The Athletic

June 3, 2020

Does Stafford Deserve Spot On Lions' Mount Rushmore?

Evan Jankens – 97.1 The Ticket

June 3, 2020

Top 10 QBs under pressure: Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr shine

Nick Shook – NFL.com

June 3, 2020

Matt Patricia Discusses Lions Teams Meetings in the Wake of George Floyd's Killing

Albert Breer – SI.com

June 3, 2020

