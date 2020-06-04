THE DAILY DRIVE: Matt Patricia discusses Lions teams meetings in the wake of George Floyd's killing

Biggest 2020 NFL offseason missed opportunities: Packers pass on WRs in draft; Lions still need pass-rushers
NFL Insiders – ESPN.com
June 4, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
June 3, 2020
John Niyo – The Detroit News
June 3, 2020
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
June 3, 2020
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
June 3, 2020
The Lions will have to adjust (again) after the NFL scraps joint practices (subscription required)
Chris Burke – The Athletic
June 3, 2020
Op-ed: Enough. Troy Vincent Sr. on harnessing this moment to change the future (subscription required)
Troy Vincent Sr. – The Athletic
June 3, 2020
Evan Jankens – 97.1 The Ticket
June 3, 2020
Nick Shook – NFL.com
June 3, 2020
Albert Breer – SI.com
June 3, 2020