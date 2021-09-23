Lions vs. Ravens practice report: Sept. 23

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamie Collins Sr.
|LB
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|shoulder/knee
|NP
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|neck
|not listed
|LP
|Romeo Okwara
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|Kevin Strong
|DE
|concussion
|LP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.