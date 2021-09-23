Lions vs. Ravens practice report: Sept. 23

Sep 23, 2021 at 03:59 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Jamie Collins Sr. LB not injury related NP NP
Trey Flowers OLB shoulder/knee NP NP
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP
Julian Okwara OLB neck not listed LP
Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP LP
Kalif Raymond WR thigh LP LP
D'Andre Swift RB groin LP LP
Kevin Strong DE concussion LP FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

