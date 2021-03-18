Lions acquire DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles Rams

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired DL Michael Brockers from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft selection (physical pending).
Brockers comes to Detroit after spending the first nine seasons of his career (2012-20) with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the first round (14th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of LSU.
In 138 career games (136 starts), Brockers has registered 395 total tackles, 62 quarterback hits, 48 tackles for loss and 28.0 sacks.