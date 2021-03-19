Lions re-sign LS Don Muhlbach

Mar 19, 2021 at 09:36 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Muhlbach, the second-longest tenured player in franchise history, embarks on his 18th season with the Lions in 2021. He has appeared in 260 career games, the eighth-most a player has played with a single club in NFL history. Muhlbach's 260 career games also tie as the ninth-most by an undrafted player and tie for the 37th-most in League history.

He originally entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M in 2004.

news

Lions acquire QB Jared Goff via trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have acquired QB Jared Goff and undisclosed draft selections from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford.
news

Lions acquire DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have acquired DL Michael Brockers from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft selection (physical pending).
news

Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
news

Lions sign DE Romeo Okwara to contract extension

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed DE Romeo Okwara to a contract extension.
news

Lions sign free agent TE Josh Hill

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed free agent TE Josh Hill
news

Lions sign free agent WR Tyrell Williams

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed free agent WR Tyrell Williams.
news

Lions announce roster moves

news

Lions tender three exclusive rights free agents

news

Lions announce 2021 coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday the team's 2021 coaching staff.
news

Lions hire Antwaan Randle El as wide receivers coach

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have hired Antwaan Randle El as the team's wide receivers coach.
news

Lions add Jett Modkins and DeOn'Tae Pannell to coaching staff

