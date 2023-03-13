Glenn: New CBs coach Dre Bly can really show how a corner operates

"The next guy I knew I wanted to bring in was somebody that can really show and let these corners know, 'This is how a corner operates,'" Glenn said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine about the addition of Bly. "And I'll tell you what, he has it. He's fun, he's energetic, he has this aura and swagger about him that I know for a fact is going to seep into all our guys. I think it's a really good mix when you have a guy like (defensive backs coach Brian) Duker and you have Dre, so I'm looking forward to seeing how those guys operate."