TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

6. Minnesota, Wed., March 15
Who to watch: John Michael Schmitz is attempting to be the first interior offensive lineman selected in the draft and he's got a good shot after a good Combine. He'll likely try to improve on a couple numbers from Indianapolis where he had the fifth best athleticism score of the centers who took part in the Combine.
Also keep an eye on: CB Terell Smith, RB Mohamed Ibrahim and S Jordan Howden
5. Northwestern, Tues., March 14
Who to watch: Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski has a chance to be the No. 1 tackle in the draft, but it was Northwestern edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore who stole the show at the Combine for the Wildcats with a 4.49 in the 40, a 37.5-inch vertical and 10'5" broad jump at 6-foot-2, 282 pounds. That certainly got a lot of attention and he'll be a popular guy at this pro day.
Also keep an eye on: Skoronski, RB Evan Hull and CB Cameron Mitchell
View photos of the defensive linemen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
4. Oregon, Tues., March 14
Who to watch: Cornerback Christian Gonzalez did everything he needed to at the Combine to be one of the top cornerbacks selected in the draft. This will be a good opportunity for linebacker Noah Sewell to prove to teams he can play in space and cover, and show off some of his movement skills as a bigger linebacker (6-1, 246).
Also keep an eye on: Gonzalez, C Alex Forsyth, EDGE DJ Johnson, G T.J. Bass and T Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
3. Michigan, Fri., March 17
Who to watch: This will be an opportunity for defensive tackle Mazi Smith to showcase his freakish athleticism after he opted to wait to do all of the testing but the bench press (34 reps at Combine). He's expected to test really well and will try to put himself in the first-round pick conversation.
Also keep an eye on: CB DJ Turner, EDGE Mike Morris, TE Luke Schoonmaker, C Olu Oluwatimi, T Ryan Hayes, WR Ronnie Bell, K Jake Moody and P Brad Robbins
2. Clemson, Tues., March 14
Who to watch: Edge rusher Myles Murphy did the bench press (25 reps) at the Combine but waited until his pro day to do the other testing. Murphy has terrific size (6-5, 268), and if he runs well and tests well, he could potentially be a Top 10 pick.
Also keep an eye on: DT Bryan Bresee, LB Trenton Simpson, EDGE K.J. Henry, TE Davis Allen, G Jordan McFadden, WR Joseph Ngata, K B.T. Potter
1. Georgia, Wed., March 15
Who to watch: Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has the talent to potentially be the No. 1 overall pick. He had to leave the Combine in Indy briefly last week to take care of a warrant in Georgia. Teams are obviously going to have questions about his character, and they'll get to see some testing numbers from him as well as he opted to wait until his pro day to test.
Also keep an eye on: T Broderick Jones, CB Kelee Ringo, TE Darnell Washington, EDGE Nolan Smith, S Christopher Smith II, RB Kenny McIntosh, QB Stetson Bennett, T Warren McClendon Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., WR Kearis Jackson, K Jack Podlesny