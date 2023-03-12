TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

4. Oregon, Tues., March 14

Who to watch: Cornerback Christian Gonzalez did everything he needed to at the Combine to be one of the top cornerbacks selected in the draft. This will be a good opportunity for linebacker Noah Sewell to prove to teams he can play in space and cover, and show off some of his movement skills as a bigger linebacker (6-1, 246).

Also keep an eye on: Gonzalez, C Alex Forsyth, EDGE DJ Johnson, G T.J. Bass and T Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

3. Michigan, Fri., March 17

Who to watch: This will be an opportunity for defensive tackle Mazi Smith to showcase his freakish athleticism after he opted to wait to do all of the testing but the bench press (34 reps at Combine). He's expected to test really well and will try to put himself in the first-round pick conversation.