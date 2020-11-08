INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Nov 08, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the COVID-19 list Saturday, and is active today for the Detroit Lions in Minnesota. That's certainly good news for a Lions team hoping to get back to .500 at the halfway point of the season against a tough division opponent in the Vikings.

Stafford missed practice all week after being placed on the list Wednesday, but he's good to go today.

"I think if you called Matt Stafford on an April day and said, 'Hey, we're going to go play a 60-minute football game,' he'd be able to go out there and rip it. He'd be fine," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Friday, when asked about Stafford's lack of practice time this week.

"He'd see defenses; he'd see coverage. He'd be doing all the right things. He's a great vet. He knows how to play the game. I trust Matt Stafford to always do the right things, be ready to go and that's where we are right now."

Stafford won't have his favorite target to throw to today, however, with Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay inactive due to a hip injury suffered last week. Veteran Marvin Hall and rookie Quintez Cephus are expected to help fill the void at receiver with Golladay out. Hall caught four passes for 113 yards last week against the Colts.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Travel Photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Minnesota for their Week-9 game against the Vikings.

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 27

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 27

Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jonathan Williams (41) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 27

Detroit Lions running back Jonathan Williams (41) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 27

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 27

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 27

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 27

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 27

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 27

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 27

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 27

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 27

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 27

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 27

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 27

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 27

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 27

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 27

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) traveling to play a game against Minnesota Vikings on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Detroit's offense also won't have the services of guard Joe Dahl, who was ruled out Saturday with a back injury. That means Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was questionable coming in with a foot injury but is active today, will likely shift back over to guard with Tyrell Crosby slotting into the starting lineup at right tackle. The Lions used that combination often when Dahl missed three games earlier this year while on IR.

Defensively, the Lions are without two of their best players in defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Tracy Walker. Flowers was placed on IR this week with an undisclosed injury, and Walker is inactive with a foot injury. Walker was leading the team in tackles this season with 51. I expect a combination of Jayron Kearse and Will Harris to step in alongside Duron Harmon at safety today.

Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen, who the Lions traded Dallas for last week, will make his debut with the team today against a Vikings team he spent the first 10 years of his career with. The Lions are hoping Griffen can help fill some of the pass-rushing void created with Flowers going to IR. Detroit also activated second-year defensive end Austin Bryant off the PUP (physical unable to perform) list on Saturday, and he's active today.

Veteran receiver and return man Jamal Agnew is inactive today with a rib injury. Danny Amendola is likely to return punts for the Lions in place of Agnew, and we'll see who the team puts back there for kickoff returns. That's a big loss for Detroit's special teams, as Agnew has four return touchdowns in his career.

Joining Golladay, Dahl, Walker and Agnew on today's inactive list are: Quarterback David Blough and guard Logan Stenberg.

Related Content

news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Minnesota

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, depth at wide receiver and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will rookie WR Quintez Cephus see playing time this week?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 9 matchup in Minnesota.
news

NOTEBOOK: Griffen looking forward to playing his former team

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Everson Griffen's first week of practice as a Lion, preparing for the Vikings and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson emerging as a key target in passing game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including T.J. Hockenson's development, Romeo Okwara's production and more.
news

Week 9 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 41-21 loss to the Colts.
news

NOTEBOOK: Golladay leaves game with hip injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 41-21 loss to the Colts.

