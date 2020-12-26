RECAP: Lions vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions lost quarterback Matthew Stafford to an ankle injury early in the first quarter Saturday against Tampa Bay. Already shorthanded in their coaching ranks due to COVID-19 protocols and also on defense because of injury, the loss of Stafford was simply too much for the Lions to overcome.

The Bucs took advantage of a depleted Detroit defense and no Stafford on offense, convincingly beating Detroit, 47-7, in the first of three Saturday NFL games.

The win clinches a playoff spot in the NFC for the Bucs, while the loss drops Detroit to 5-10 on the year with one game remaining next week against Minnesota in the regular-season finale next week at Ford Field.

Stafford suffered the ankle injury on Detroit's first possession on a second-down play near midfield. Stafford threw an incomplete pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, while facing pressure from Bucs linebacker Devin White. Stafford stepped awkwardly after tangling up with White, rolling his right ankle. Stafford, who's been dealing with thumb and rib injuries, did not return. Chase Daniel and David Blough finished out the game at quarterback for Detroit.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw two first-quarter touchdowns to give Tampa Bay a 13-0 lead, and they never looked back from there. Brady threw four first-half touchdowns and guided Tampa Bay to a 34-0 lead at halftime. Brady did not play in the second half.

Tampa Bay led by as much as 40-0 before Jamal Agnew put the Lions on the board in the third quarter with a 74-yard punt return, his fifth career return touchdown, the most since entering the NFL in 2017.