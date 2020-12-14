RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

For 30 minutes Sunday, the Lions played toe-to-toe with one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now.

But in the end, Green Bay had just too much firepower to contain in the second half, and the Packers walked out of Ford Field with a hard-fought 31-24 victory over Detroit.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers started the game hitting his first 10 passes, and finished the day with four total touchdowns.

Green Bay came into the contest with the league's No. 1 scoring offense and No. 2 overall offense. After scoring on their first two drives, the Lions' defense buttoned up a bit in the second quarter and forced a couple punts.

Detroit got first-half touchdowns from tight end T.J. Hockenson on a 1-yard shovel pass and from D'Andre Swift on a 3-yard run, and were tied with Green Bay 14-14 at the half.