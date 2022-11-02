Could CB Jerry Jacobs be in line for more playing time?

Campbell said Jacobs is still getting his legs under him after returning from the PUP list just last month, but it sounds like Campbell is getting close to increasing his workload on defense.

"We want to make sure Jerry is ready to go and then let him compete and see where he is," Campbell said. "We still feel like last week was a step in getting him – continuing to get his confidence back, getting his legs under him, and that started with (special) teams and he got a little bit more in this department.

"Once we feel like, OK, he's right, he can take the load, and he competitively is better than one of the other guys, then he's going to get his chance."