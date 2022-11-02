Could CB Jerry Jacobs be in line for more playing time?

Nov 02, 2022 at 07:28 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions' secondary had few answers for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa completed 81 percent of his passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Hill and Waddle eclipsed 100 yards apiece – 188 for Hill and 106 for Waddle – as Miami punted just once in the contest.

After the game, an obviously frustrated head coach Dan Campbell said his players failed to execute the physical game plan they had designed throughout the week to try and slow down Hill, Waddle and Miami's explosive passing attack.

"We didn't hit them," Campbell said after the game. "We didn't hit them at the line. That was part of the game plan. We didn't disrupt. We did not disrupt, and when you let them do that and get into your defense – we didn't want to turn it into a track meet and it was a track meet."

Even defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talked this week about having to be physical with Miami's receivers.

"The one thing that you can't do, just allow receivers into the teeth of your defense, and when you do that, usually bad things happen, so the more that we can disrupt these guys… get our hands on those guys," he said. "As much as you can disrupt them, the better pass defense you can have, so that's something that we'll try to do."

Detroit's defenders didn't execute the plan, which Campbell was visibly frustrated about.

Related Links

Campbell announced Monday the team parted ways with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Could even more changes be coming to Detroit's secondary?

One addition could be second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who has been relegated to mostly special teams the last two weeks as he continues to get his legs under him after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last December. Jacobs earned a starting role last season before tearing his ACL late in the season in Denver, and is one of Detroit's more physical cornerbacks on the roster, along with Jeff Okudah.

"Oh yeah, we're going to be looking at Jerry," Campbell said after the game Sunday. "We'll be looking at everybody."

Campbell said Jacobs is still getting his legs under him after returning from the PUP list just last month, but it sounds like Campbell is getting close to increasing his workload on defense.

"We want to make sure Jerry is ready to go and then let him compete and see where he is," Campbell said. "We still feel like last week was a step in getting him – continuing to get his confidence back, getting his legs under him, and that started with (special) teams and he got a little bit more in this department.

"Once we feel like, OK, he's right, he can take the load, and he competitively is better than one of the other guys, then he's going to get his chance."

After Sunday's struggle defending the pass, Campbell and Glenn are going to look for better solutions. Giving Jacobs more of an opportunity on defense just might be one of them.

Related Content

news

Week 9 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Find out what the Green Bay Packers are saying as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings (pending physical).

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Why Lions parted ways with DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions' offense stalls out in second half

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins includes tale of two halves, Hill & Waddle, third-down defense and critical plays.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions frustrated with losses, but have to get back to work

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift trending toward playing Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back D'Andre Swift's status, an update on guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and more.

news

Okudah building confidence through solid performances

Detroit Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is building confidence by staying on the field and putting up solid performances week after week.

Advertising