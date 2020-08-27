TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 8 observations

Center of attention: The Lions have done a good job cross-training their interior offensive linemen during the first week of camp. We've seen Frank Ragnow, Logan Stenberg, Jonah Jackson and Kenny Wiggins all play center at points in camp.

The Lions liked what they saw from Beau Benzschawel at the end of last year playing center. Benzschawel missed the first week of practice due to injury, but he's been back the last few days. It's been good to see him back as Ragnow's understudy with the second-team offense. It's allowed Stenberg, who'd been taking a lot of the second-team center reps, to get back to playing his more natural guard position.