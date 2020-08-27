Experience learning new schemes helped Jackson land an early role at right guard

The Lions moved up in the third round of the draft to have a chance to draft Jackson. He came to Detroit with a nice resume. He started his career at Rutgers and transferred to Ohio State as a graduate transfer last year, where he won the starting right guard spot and allowed just one sack all year for the Buckeyes.

He handled that transition to a new environment in Columbus seamlessly, and is doing a nice job again a year later adapting to life in the NFL in Detroit.

"I've actually been through six different changes in college and now in the pros," Jackson said. "The scheme is the scheme. It's just a matter of being able to execute the assignment and doing it properly. You learn from your coach's install and understand the play philosophy. I wouldn't say it's too much a transition, if you're locked in and know what you're doing."