Campbell provides injury updates ahead of first camp practice

The Detroit Lions kick off training camp Wednesday, and head coach Dan Campbell gave a couple injury updates ahead of the first practice.
Rookie second-round pick Josh Paschal, who missed most of the offseason training program with a lower body injury, is dealing with a version of a sports hernia, according to Campbell, and will miss some time. The Lions put him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to start camp.
"That's what he's working through," Campbell said of Paschal after updating his diagnosis. "He's doing well, but it will be a little bit (before he returns to practice)."
Paschal is expected to be a versatile pass rusher from the interior for the Lions, with the ability to also play on the edge when he returns to action.
Veteran defensive lineman Romeo Okwara suffered an Achilles injury Week 4 in Chicago last year and missed the next 13 games. He did not take part in the spring, and like Paschal starts camp on the PUP list.
"As you guys know with Achilles, everybody heals a little differently and at different rates," Campbell said. "He's progressing, but he's on that trajectory. He's doing well."
Okwara led the Lions with 10.0 sacks in 2020, and the team is looking forward to getting his production back on the edge whenever he's able to return to the field.
The good news on the injury front is that third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is ready to go Day 1. Okudah injured his Achilles Week 1 last year and missed the rest of the season. He's played in just 10 games his first two seasons because of injury, something Campbell says is motivation for the young cornerback who is expected to pay a big role in Detroit's defense in 2022.
"He's good to go," Campbell said of Okudah. "He's committed. He's in a good place right now. We are going to give him some reps out there today. If he looks good today he's getting even more tomorrow. For the most part we're not putting any restrictions on him. He's been good."
Campbell was asked if he sensed some urgency in Okudah with the start he's had to his career with injuries.
"He knows," Campbell said. "Nobody wants it more than he does. He's put in the work. He looks healthy. I think at this point all he can do now is go to work and show what you got and show that you can continue to progress."
Campbell said the hope is Okudah picks up right where he left off last year after he had a really strong camp.
Following Campbell's press conference, the Lions announced they placed fullback Jason Cabinda on Active/PUP, safety C.J. Moore on Active/Non-Football Injury and tackle Dan Skipper on Active/Non-Football Illness.