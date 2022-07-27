Campbell provides injury updates ahead of first camp practice

Veteran defensive lineman Romeo Okwara suffered an Achilles injury Week 4 in Chicago last year and missed the next 13 games. He did not take part in the spring, and like Paschal starts camp on the PUP list.

"As you guys know with Achilles, everybody heals a little differently and at different rates," Campbell said. "He's progressing, but he's on that trajectory. He's doing well."

Okwara led the Lions with 10.0 sacks in 2020, and the team is looking forward to getting his production back on the edge whenever he's able to return to the field.

The good news on the injury front is that third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is ready to go Day 1. Okudah injured his Achilles Week 1 last year and missed the rest of the season. He's played in just 10 games his first two seasons because of injury, something Campbell says is motivation for the young cornerback who is expected to pay a big role in Detroit's defense in 2022.