Hockenson in line to have big role in Ben Johnson's offense

There's no coach on this roster that knows Hockenson and his ability better than Johnson, both from working with him as a quality control coach and being his position coach the last two years. Now it's Johnson running the offense, and that could mean big things for Hockenson in his fourth season in the league. We already saw in the offseason training program Johnson using Hockenson in a lot of different ways. He was in-line, would stand up in the slot, and was motioned quite a bit. He even played out wide some.

"He's a special player. How many times can we get him the ball in different places?" quarterback Jared Goff said of Hockenson Wednesday. "Obviously, Ben may have – he may never say it – but he has a slight bias to try and get those tight ends the ball. T.J. is obviously a great player and a guy we want to get the ball to, so any creative ways we can do that I'm sure (Johnson) will be able to come up with."