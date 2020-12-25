Lions vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 25, 2020 at 05:55 AM

The Lions welcome Tom Brady to Detroit when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 p.m. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: NFL Network

  • Play-by-play: Adam Amin
  • Analyst: Mark Schlereth
  • Sideline Reporter: Lindsay Czarniak

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Comerica Bank on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Comerica Bank immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores from around the league and more.

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach: Bruce Arians OC: Byron Leftwich, DC: Todd Bowles & STC: Keith Armstrong
1 / 27

Head Coach: Bruce Arians

OC: Byron Leftwich, DC: Todd Bowles & STC: Keith Armstrong

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Mike Evans Backed up by Scotty Miller & Tyler Johnson
2 / 27

WR: Mike Evans

Backed up by Scotty Miller & Tyler Johnson

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Rob Gronkowski Backed up by Tanner Hudson
3 / 27

TE: Rob Gronkowski

Backed up by Tanner Hudson

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Donovan Smith Backed up by Josh Wells
4 / 27

LT: Donovan Smith

Backed up by Josh Wells

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Ali Marpet Backed up by Aaron Stinnie
5 / 27

LG: Ali Marpet

Backed up by Aaron Stinnie

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Ryan Jensen
6 / 27

C: Ryan Jensen

Alex Menendez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Alex Cappa
7 / 27

RG: Alex Cappa

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Tristan Wirfs Backed up by Joe Haeg
8 / 27

RT: Tristan Wirfs

Backed up by Joe Haeg

Alex Menendez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Cameron Brate Backed up by Antony Auclair
9 / 27

TE: Cameron Brate

Backed up by Antony Auclair

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Chris Godwin Backed up by Antonio Brown & Justin Watson
10 / 27

WR: Chris Godwin

Backed up by Antonio Brown & Justin Watson

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Tom Brady Backed up by Blaine Gabbert & Ryan Griffin
11 / 27

QB: Tom Brady

Backed up by Blaine Gabbert & Ryan Griffin

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Ronald Jones II Backed up by Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn & Kenjon Barner
12 / 27

RB: Ronald Jones II

Backed up by Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn & Kenjon Barner

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Ndamukong Suh Backed up by Khalil Davis & Jeremiah Ledbetter
13 / 27

DE: Ndamukong Suh

Backed up by Khalil Davis & Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches Backed up by Steve McLendon
14 / 27

NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Backed up by Steve McLendon

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: William Gholston Backed up by Patrick O'Connor
15 / 27

DE: William Gholston

Backed up by Patrick O'Connor

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul Backed up by Anthony Nelson
16 / 27

OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul

Backed up by Anthony Nelson

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB: Devin White Backed up by Kevin Minter
17 / 27

ILB: Devin White

Backed up by Kevin Minter

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB: Lavonte David Backed up by Chapelle Russell
18 / 27

ILB: Lavonte David

Backed up by Chapelle Russell

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Cam Gill
19 / 27

OLB: Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Cam Gill

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Carlton Davis Backed up by Ross Cockrell
20 / 27

CB: Carlton Davis

Backed up by Ross Cockrell

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Jamel Dean Backed up by Sean Murphy-Bunting & Ryan Smith
21 / 27

CB: Jamel Dean

Backed up by Sean Murphy-Bunting & Ryan Smith

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Mike Edwards
22 / 27

S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Mike Edwards

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Jordan Whitehead Backed up by Andrew Adams
23 / 27

S: Jordan Whitehead

Backed up by Andrew Adams

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/KO/H: Bradley Pinion
24 / 27

P/KO/H: Bradley Pinion

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PK: Ryan Succop
25 / 27

PK: Ryan Succop

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Zach Triner
26 / 27

LS: Zach Triner

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR/KR: Kenjon Barner (44) Backed up by Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson & Antoine Winfield Jr.
27 / 27

PR/KR: Kenjon Barner (44)

Backed up by Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson & Antoine Winfield Jr.

Alex Menendez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask & Holiday Filters: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask & holiday filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you'd look like in the famous Happy Golladays sweater? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

