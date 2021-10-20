Brockers on young Lions team: 'We just need a lot more accountability'

Oct 20, 2021 at 07:43 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit is one of the youngest teams in the NFL, and with youth inevitably comes some mistakes.

The Lions started six rookies or second-year players combined Sunday against Cincinnati. Another 14 first and second-year guys played as reserves.

One of the things head coach Dan Campbell harped on after Sunday's 34-11 loss to the Bengals were all the missed assignments and penalties.

It's not just the young players making the mistakes. It's been a problem up and down the roster. Veteran defensive end Michael Brockers says there needs to be more accountability.

"For me, us being one of the younger teams in the league right now, we just need a lot more accountability," Brockers said. "That's from everybody. That's from the coaches. That's from the players. That's from everyone.

"Making sure that if your number is called, you have to be there. It's no excuses as to why you wasn't there or anything like that. We have to be there and I think that's the most important thing, just accountability from the top down."

Campbell said Monday everything was on the table in terms of finding the right buttons to push to start playing winning football, including taking a deeper dive into the roster.

"I don't want to get too far into where that'll go as far as the roster, but we're looking at that," Campbell said. "I think we're going to shake some things up a little bit."

Related Links

Not being in the right spots and some of the pre-snap penalties have been real issues for the Lions through the first six weeks, and those are focus problems. Detroit's had a false start on offense three times this year on 4th and 1, and another Week 4 on a 3rd and 4.

When pressed on the play of quarterback Jared Goff after Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Campbell defended his quarterback for some of the missed assignments he's had to deal with from pass catchers.

"There's some guys that MA-ed (missed assignments) too and he's trying to make a throw with guys that are MA-ing, and so he can't even trust where the hell they're supposed to be at," Campbell said after the game Sunday.

The self-inflicted mistakes that continue to pop up are one of the reasons why the Lions sit as the only winless team in the NFL. How can a team that continually beats itself expect to beat the other team in a league with as much parity as the NFL?

"We'll improve," Brockers said. "We have a young team. We're all football players. We're all guys who played this game for a long time. We understand what we have to do, we just have to put more emphasis on it."

For Brockers, who's a 10-year veteran and team leader, that starts with everyone showing more accountability.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How do Lions reset after latest loss?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Campbell reacts to lopsided loss to Bengals

Four downs following the Lions' 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals includes Campbell reacts, no change at QB, offense lacks rhythm and costly turnovers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Defense takes a step back in second half of loss to Bengals

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Bengals

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bengals 

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bengals matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bengals

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bengals matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie Onwuzurike working to become more consistent

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive end Levi Onwuzurike's progression, tackle Taylor Decker's status and more.
news

With Cephus on IR, Lions looking for receivers to step up

With Quintez Cephus joining Tyrell Williams on Reserve/Injured, the Detroit Lions are looking for the rest of the wide receivers to step up.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions yet to see full potential of run game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including how circumstances have prevented the run game from reaching full potential, rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's emergence and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
Advertising