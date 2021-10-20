Brockers on young Lions team: 'We just need a lot more accountability'

"For me, us being one of the younger teams in the league right now, we just need a lot more accountability," Brockers said. "That's from everybody. That's from the coaches. That's from the players. That's from everyone.

"Making sure that if your number is called, you have to be there. It's no excuses as to why you wasn't there or anything like that. We have to be there and I think that's the most important thing, just accountability from the top down."

Campbell said Monday everything was on the table in terms of finding the right buttons to push to start playing winning football, including taking a deeper dive into the roster.