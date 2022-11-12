Lions at Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 12, 2022 at 06:44 AM
PJ Clark

After two straight at home, the Detroit Lions hit the road for a matchup against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Lions look to win their first road game since Week 13 of the 2020 season, a 34-30 win against the Bears at Soldier Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
  • Analyst: Mark Sanchez

TV map: See where the Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506TV-Map-2022-Week-10

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-atCHI-Pocket-Crop

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy Defensive Coordinator: Alan Williams Special teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt Eberflus

Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy

Defensive Coordinator: Alan Williams

Special teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Darnell Mooney Backed up by Chase Claypool and Velus Jones Jr. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
2 / 28

WR Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Chase Claypool and Velus Jones Jr.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Braxton Jones Backed up by Alex Leatherwood (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
3 / 28

OT Braxton Jones

Backed up by Alex Leatherwood

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Michael Schofield III Backed up by Ja' Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
4 / 28

OG Michael Schofield III

Backed up by Ja' Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Sam Mustipher Backed up by Dieter Eiselen (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
5 / 28

C Sam Mustipher

Backed up by Dieter Eiselen

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Teven Jenkins (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
6 / 28

OG Teven Jenkins

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Larry Borom Backed up by Riley Reiff (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 28

OT Larry Borom

Backed up by Riley Reiff

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Cole Kmet Backed up by Ryan Griffin, Jake Tonges and Trevon Wesco (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 28

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Ryan Griffin, Jake Tonges and Trevon Wesco

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Equanimeous St. Brown Backed up by N' Keal Harry and Dante Pettis (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
9 / 28

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Backed up by N' Keal Harry and Dante Pettis

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Justin Fields Backed up by Trevor Siemian (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
10 / 28

QB Justin Fields

Backed up by Trevor Siemian

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB David Montgomery Backed up by Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
11 / 28

RB David Montgomery

Backed up by Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Khari Blasingame (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 28

FB Khari Blasingame

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Trevis Gipson Backed up by Dominique Robinson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
13 / 28

DE Trevis Gipson

Backed up by Dominique Robinson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Jones Backed up by Armon Watts (AP Photo/David Dermer)
14 / 28

DT Justin Jones

Backed up by Armon Watts

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Angelo Blackson Backed up by Mike Pennel Jr. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
15 / 28

DT Angelo Blackson

Backed up by Mike Pennel Jr.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Backed up by Kingsley Jonathan (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
16 / 28

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Backed up by Kingsley Jonathan

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Nicholas Morrow Backed up by Sterling Weatherford (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
17 / 28

LB Nicholas Morrow

Backed up by Sterling Weatherford

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jack Sanborn Backed up by A.J. Klein (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
18 / 28

LB Jack Sanborn

Backed up by A.J. Klein

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Joe Thomas (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
19 / 28

LB Joe Thomas

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaylon Johnson Backed up by Lamar Jackson and Josh Blackwell (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
20 / 28

CB Jaylon Johnson

Backed up by Lamar Jackson and Josh Blackwell

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kyler Gordon Backed up by Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Jones (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
21 / 28

CB Kyler Gordon

Backed up by Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Jones

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Eddie Jackson Backed up by DeAndre Houston-Carter and Elijah Hicks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
22 / 28

S Eddie Jackson

Backed up by DeAndre Houston-Carter and Elijah Hicks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jaquan Brisker Backed up by Dane Cruikshank (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
23 / 28

S Jaquan Brisker

Backed up by Dane Cruikshank

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Trenton Gill (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
24 / 28

P/H Trenton Gill

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Cairo Santos (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
25 / 28

K Cairo Santos

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Patrick Scales (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
26 / 28

LS Patrick Scales

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR Khalil Herbert Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Trestan Ebner AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
27 / 28

KR Khalil Herbert

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Trestan Ebner

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Velus Jones Jr. Backed up by Dante Pettis and Eddie Jackson (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
28 / 28

PR Velus Jones Jr.

Backed up by Dante Pettis and Eddie Jackson

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

