What can Lions do to contain QB Justin Fields, Bears' offense?

"Once you get a chance to try beat someone on the edge, man, you're going continue to go, but I've talked to our guys about this (Thursday) morning," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. "We have to play the type of game we need to play to win, and that changes. So, in saying that, we have to make sure that we condense the pocket, make sure we push the pocket, and that we equate to getting sacks for the most part.

"I think Green Bay (in a 27-10 win over Chicago Week 2) did a pretty good job of doing that. Even though they weren't speed rushing around the edge, they really condense the pocket, and they kept (Fields) in this cage, and they were able to make plays and get sacks."

But this is a different looking Bears' offense of late.