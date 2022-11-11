Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Jerry Jacobs details his return from injury & previews Week 10 

Nov 11, 2022 at 07:44 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the Week 10 divisional matchup between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. As always, Tim starts with the news and notes of the week, including an injury update on D’Andre Swift and highlighting rookie safety Kerby Joseph's accolades from his breakout game in the Week 9 win over Green Bay. Next up, Brad Biggs from the Chicago Tribune calls in to give a detailed look at Sunday's opponent, including the recent emergence of second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields and newly-acquired wideout Chase Claypool. After that, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs joins Tim in-studio to discuss his performance against the Packers, trash-talking with Aaron Rodgers and his long road back from injury after tearing his ACL last December. Finally, Tim and Mike O'Hara wrap things up with Key Matchups for Lions at Bears, presented by BetMGM.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: News, notes and injury updates from this week in Allen Park
  • 4:46: Brad Biggs on what to expect from Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears
  • 20:10: Jerry Jacobs on the Week 9 win, his injury rehab and working with Jeff Okudah
  • 29:29: Key Matchups with Mike O'Hara, presented by BetMGM

Related Content

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 10: P.L., rapper and sports music composer

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with P.L., rapper and sports music composer.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers 2022 Week 9 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' Lions' 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: James Mitchell on Lions offense & T.J. Lang previews Lions/Packers

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by James Mitchell, T.J. Lang and Rob Demovsky to preview Week 9.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings

On this special episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to discuss the T.J. Hockenson trade.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 9: Haley Graves, content designer and reporter

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Haley Graves, content designer and reporter.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 8 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 23: Jack Fox, Dan Miller & Travis Wingfield preview Lions vs. Dolphins

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by punter Jack Fox, Dan Miller and Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield to preview Week 8.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 8: Dan Churchill, chef and author

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie catches up with Dan Churchill, a chef and author.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 2022 Week 7 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 22: Frank Ragnow on how to handle Cowboys' defensive front

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Frank Ragnow and The Athletic's Jon Machota to preview the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 7: Jackie Schuler, sports reporter and wife of Josh Schuler

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie speaks with Jackie Schuler, sports reporter and wife of Josh Schuler.

Advertising