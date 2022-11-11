Twentyman in the Huddle: Jerry Jacobs details his return from injury & previews Week 10 

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the Week 10 divisional matchup between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. As always, Tim starts with the news and notes of the week, including an injury update on D’Andre Swift and highlighting rookie safety Kerby Joseph's accolades from his breakout game in the Week 9 win over Green Bay. Next up, Brad Biggs from the Chicago Tribune calls in to give a detailed look at Sunday's opponent, including the recent emergence of second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields and newly-acquired wideout Chase Claypool. After that, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs joins Tim in-studio to discuss his performance against the Packers, trash-talking with Aaron Rodgers and his long road back from injury after tearing his ACL last December. Finally, Tim and Mike O'Hara wrap things up with Key Matchups for Lions at Bears, presented by BetMGM.