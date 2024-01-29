KEY QUESTIONS: What's next for Lions after loss to 49ers?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday a day after his team's heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Campbell said he was proud of the way his football team took a big step forward this year and knows falling one game short of the Super Bowl has opened his team's eyes and should be a motivator to come back stronger in 2024.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's last presser of the season:

What went wrong in the second half Sunday?

Just about everything, according to Campbell.

After building a 17-point halftime lead the Lions gave up 27 unanswered at one point in the second half. Campbell said to lose a lead like that there needs to be about 12 things that go wrong in the second 30 minutes of that football game.

"This is what you hear about all the time – catastrophes," he said. "We did all 12 of those wrong in all three phases."

Detroit's been so good all year as three units able to make up for the other's deficiencies, but Sunday in the second half it was all three phases playing poorly together. It's something that hasn't happened a lot this season, and to do it against an experienced opponent like the 49ers is the reason Lions players were cleaning out their lockers Monday.