Williams, Lions wide receivers looking to show what they can do

Williams, who early on has looked to be quarterback Jared Goff's favorite target among the receivers, said he feels like he's been unheralded most of his career. What a perfect opportunity he has here in Detroit. He hopes to change the narrative for both himself personally, and for this receiver corps.

"I kind of feel like I've been overlooked my whole career," Williams said recently. "I came in undrafted, so I kind of have that chip on my shoulder that I always play with. It definitely fuels you. You want to get the recognition that you feel like you deserve and stuff, but I feel like we have a great group of receivers.

"We have a couple veteran guys, me and BP (Perriman). I really feel like we have a chip on our shoulder to go out there and prove that we can play."