Camp Spotlight: Outside linebacker Trey Flowers

Practice report: Flowers and left tackle Taylor Decker go against each other in a lot of reps during practice and it's good work for both players. They seem to really push one another.

Flowers is such a technician coming off the edge. He can affect the quarterback in a variety of ways. During an early team period, he had a really nice bull rush that knocked Decker back a few steps into the face of quarterback Jared Goff, who was able to get the pass off, but it definitely seemed to affect the timing on the play. A little bit later, Flowers had a nice swim move to get outside the tackle. The rush might have resulted in a sack had it been live on the quarterback.

Decker won his fair share of reps vs. Flowers Wednesday as well, and that's only going to make both players better as camp progresses.

One of the areas where Flowers is really working hard is playing in space when he's asked to drop off the line in coverage. The Lions are going to bring pressure from a lot of different areas, and there are times Flowers will drop and play in coverage. He's looked much more comfortable doing it the last week than he did in early spring.

Where Flowers really excels is he sets a nice edge in the run game on the left side. There were a couple times in practice where the running back was forced to cut it up and couldn't get outside because Flowers is really good using his hands to create space from the blocker and is able to maintain the edge.

Flowers is a key component of what Glenn wants to do upfront on defense, and he seems to really like the challenge of learning and playing this new role.

Quotable: "He's doing a good job," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Flowers' camp so far. "It is a little new for him. It's different, it is. There's things I'm asking him to do that he hasn't done. Here's the beauty of Trey, he's smart, he works his rear off, he's adaptable, and he's tough.