TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 5 observations

Aug 05, 2021 at 11:13 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Walkthrough: The Lions were in full pads for the first time in training camp on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, and head coach Dan Campbell said he really liked the work they got done those two days. Campbell decided to dial it down a bit Thursday and conducted a walkthrough. He told the players he'd scale it back if they put in the work early in the week, and the players held up their end.

"The guys, I thought, have done a hell of a job to this point the way they are practicing," Campbell said before Friday's walkthrough. "It's what I had hoped for. I really felt like these guys have attacked it. They've put in the work." – Tim Twentyman

Injury updates:

  • Tackle Tyrell Crosby has a Grade 1 hamstring pull and could be out for a few days or so, Campbell said. That will allow Matt Nelson, Logan Stenberg and Tommy Kraemer some extra work.
  • Running back D’Andre Swift has been practicing through some tightness in his groin, and the Lions are managing his reps.
  • Outside linebacker Julian Okwara suffered a rib contusion in practice on Wednesday. He left the workout early with a trainer before returning without pads. The injury is minor. Okwara took part in the walkthrough Thursday, and Campbell said he'll be on the practice field Friday.
  • Defensive end Michael Brockers sat out Tuesday and Wednesday's practice, but he isn't dealing with an injury. Campbell is managing the veteran's workload.
  • Cornerback Jerry Jacobs has a thigh contusion after he was stepped on Wednesday.
  • Guard Evan Brown came off the non-football injury list.

– Tim Twentyman

Walk & run: Thursday's practice was technically considered a walkthrough, but it ended with the players doing three sets of gassers – running from one sideline to the other and back. Players got encouragement from fans in the bleachers who cheered and chanted "Let's go Lions." – Mike O'Hara

Signature handshakes: Second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah has really taken on a leadership role in the CB room. Just before the start of Thursday's walkthrough, Okudah went up to every cornerback encouraging them to get after it in practice. He went through a signature handshake he seems to have with almost everyone. – Tim Twentyman

Opportunity knocks: Next week's first preseason game will be a great opportunity for some of the young guys and players fighting for playing time and roster spots to make a good first impression in a live game situation. Wide receiver Tom Kennedy is one of those players hoping to make his mark. Kennedy has gotten a lot of run recently as a kick returner. Don't be surprised if he's the first man back there returning kickoffs against the Bills. – Tim Twentyman

