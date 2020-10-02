10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Swift see more carries?

I talked about that in this column last week about expecting them to play more zone against a quarterback like Kyler Murray, who will use his legs as a weapon just as easily as his arm. By playing more zone, it allowed Detroit's defenders to keep their eyes in the backfield more and and keep things in front of them.

The problem with playing too much zone against Brees is that we've seen his accuracy and experience being able to find the weak spots in zones and really exploit them. I think with a quarterback like Brees you have to have a good balance and mix it up to try to fool him, which is hard to do. Detroit still wants to keep things in front of them, but they don't have to worry about Brees the runner, so I suspect we see an uptick in man this week, trying to limit some of the windows Brees can throw into.