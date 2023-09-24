5 things to watch: Lions vs. Falcons 

The Detroit Lions will try to get back to their winning ways as they welcome the Atlanta Falcons into Ford Field today. The Falcons have started the season 2-0 with wins over Carolina and Green Bay, while the Lions are 1-1 on the season with a win at Kansas City and a loss last week at home vs. Seattle. Here are five things to watch out for in today's NFC matchup:

1. CONTAINING THE RUN

The Falcons come into today's contest averaging 170.5 yards per game on the ground, which is the fourth best mark in the NFL through two games. Head coach Arthur Smith has developed one of the best rushing schemes in the NFL and he's stubborn in the way he uses it. The run game sets up everything else the Falcons want to do on offense.

Rookie Bijan Robinson is averaging over 6.0 yards per carry on the year and also has 10 receptions, but he's just half of a terrific running back duo in Atlanta that also includes a 1,000-yard rusher from last season, Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons' 11 runs of 10-plus yards are second most in the NFL so far this season, and Allgeier and Robinson both have over 120 rushing yards after contact this season.