10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What will the snap counts at RB look like this week?

20man: Assuming David Montgomery doesn't play, it should be Jahmyr Gibbs with 15 or so carries and then Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight mixed in as well.

Gibbs has been compared to Alvin Kamara in terms of his skillset and versatility. Head coach Dan Campbell was in New Orleans when the Saints drafted Kamara, but they also had Mark Ingram at the time. I think the dynamic in Detroit between Montgomery and Gibbs is very similar to that of Ingram and Kamara early on in New Orleans.

In 2017 during Kamara's rookie season, Ingram out-carried Kamara nearly 2-1 (230 attempts vs. 120). Kamara never carried more than 12 times per game with Ingram playing all 16 games that season. Kamara was targeted 100 times in the passing game and caught 81 balls for over 800 yards. That's kind of how this has played out in Detroit over the first two contests with Montgomery and Gibbs.

When Ingram was suspended the first four games of the 2018 season, Kamara's carries ticked up. He averaged 14 carries during Ingram's suspension with a high of 19 carries Week 4 that season for 134 yards and three touchdowns.