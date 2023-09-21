NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson says complementary football key for Lions' pass rush

"It's always exciting when you get to play some more and touch the ball some more," Gibbs said this week. "I'll be pretty amped up for (Sunday)."

This week's opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, have a potent rushing attack led by fellow rookie Bijan Robinson, who was the first running back taken in the draft at No. 8. Gibbs was the second back taken at No. 12. Robinson has rushed 29 times for 180 yards (6.2 avg.) with 10 receptions for another 75 yards and a score.

"They've done a great job using him," Gibbs said of Robinson. "His skillset he can do pretty much everything and it's really impressive with his size being 220 (pounds). Him being able to move like that is special."

VETERAN PRESENCE

It's not a matter of if injuries are going to affect a team but when, and for the Lions that happens to be early on this year.

But there has to be some comfort for the coaches knowing they have veteran players that can step in and attempt to fill the void.

Players like safety Tracy Walker, who has 37 career starts under his belt. Or guard Graham Glasgow, who has 91 career starts. Having those guys lessens the blow of losing starters like C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.