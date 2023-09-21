10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Johnson was asked about the potentially increased role for rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs with veteran David Montgomery dealing with a thigh injury and missing practice this week: "Gibby can do anything. We'll see what all we ask him to do but we feel very comfortable with him doing anything that all our backs need to do."

2. What did Glenn like the most and dislike the most about Sunday's defensive performance vs. Seattle?

Like: The way they played the run. Seattle had just 82 yards on 25 carries (3.3 avg.). Detroit ranks ninth in the NFL against the run after two weeks, allowing on average 86.0 yards per game on the ground.

Dislike: Glenn said the pass rush needs to be better and they have to win more of their one-on-one matchups upfront and move the quarterback off his spot.