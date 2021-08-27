5 things to watch: Lions vs. Colts

2. WIDE RECEIVER ROOM

Head coach Dan Campbell said this week he has a pretty good idea what about 80 percent of the 53-man roster will look like, but there's still some battles coming down to the wire, and he mentioned receiver among them.

Tyrell Williams, St. Brown and Kalif Raymond are likely safe. If the Lions keep five receivers on the initial 53, it will be interesting to see who the odd man out would be between players like Breshad Perriman, Quintez Cephus and Tom Kennedy, who coaches and teammates have raved about in camp. Could someone like Javon McKinley or Sage Surratt make a final push?

Which pass catchers can come up with a big play or two tonight to make a final case for inclusion on what's likely to be only two open spots?

3. PRATER REPLACEMENT

Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez have competed for the opportunity to replace Matt Prater as Detroit's placekicker this season. Bullock has been the more consistent of the two throughout camp, but he's also struggled at times on distance kicks.