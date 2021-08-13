5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions open the preseason tonight at Ford Field by welcoming the Buffalo Bills. It will be the first time we see the Dan Campbell-led Lions square up against another opponent.

This roster looks a lot different than it did last season with 51 new players on the 90-man roster, amounting for 57.8 percent of the team. That total includes 37 veterans and 15 rookies. This is the first opportunity for fans to really get acclimated with some of the new names.

Campbell said earlier this week we would likely see the starters for about a quarter tonight, so the expectation is that most of the healthy roster will see action.

Here are five things to watch out for tonight as the Lions kick off the preseason:

1. Jared Goff era begins

The Lions have a new quarterback running the show for the first time since 2008 in Goff, who came to Detroit after the team sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and two first-round picks.

This is a new system with a lot of different moving parts, and the important thing is to just see some efficiency -- Move the football, notch some first downs and get quality reps in, which Campbell said Wednesday could amount to around 12 to 15 plays for the starters.