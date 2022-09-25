5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

2. CAN THE RUN GAME KEEP ROLLING?

Detroit's offense has averaged 186 yards on the ground through the first two weeks of the season, which ranks third in the NFL. It's a huge reason why Detroit's offense as a whole ranks among the top units in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is really creative with some of his blocking schemes in the run game and it's been a complete team effort from the backs to the offensive line to the tight ends and receivers in triggering some of these big runs and consistent rushing totals. Detroit has 11 runs of 10-plus yards and three of 50-plus on the year.

The Vikings enter the game ranked 24th in rushing defense, allowing on average 137.0 yards per game on the ground. If the Lions can keep on schedule in the run game it will go a long way in Detroit getting a key road win.

3. CONTAINING THE BIG THREE

Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, along with running back Dalvin Cook, are probably the top trio of skill-position weapons the Lions have faced so far this season.

Jefferson had just 48 receiving yards on six catches in the loss against Philadelphia Monday night. Cook had just 10 touches for 36 yards. It's hard to keep those two down two weeks in a row, but that's the job defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his guys are tasked with.