Lions at Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 24, 2022 at 06:43 AM
The Detroit Lions make their first road trip of this season for a division matchup against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 25. Detroit looks to win two games in a row for the first time since Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2020 season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin
  • Analyst: Brady Quinn

TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports-NFL-2022-Week-3-TV-Map

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by PinkEnergy following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
2022-Tune-In-at-MIN

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Who will make the first tackle? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Ed Donatell Special Team Coordinator: Matt Daniels (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
1 / 28

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Ed Donatell

Special Team Coordinator: Matt Daniels

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Kirk Cousins Backed up by Nick Mullens (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 / 28

QB Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Nick Mullens

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
3 / 28

RB Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB C.J. Ham (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by K.J. Osborn (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
5 / 28

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by K.J. Osborn

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Jalen Reagor and Jalen Nailor (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
6 / 28

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Jalen Reagor and Jalen Nailor

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Irv Smith Backed up by Johnny Mundt and Ben Ellefson (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
7 / 28

TE Irv Smith

Backed up by Johnny Mundt and Ben Ellefson

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT Christian Darrisaw Backed up by Blake Brandel and Vederian Lowe (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
8 / 28

OT Christian Darrisaw

Backed up by Blake Brandel and Vederian Lowe

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Ezra Cleveland (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9 / 28

OG Ezra Cleveland

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Austin Schlottman (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
10 / 28

C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Austin Schlottman

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Ed Ingram Backed up by Chris Reed (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
11 / 28

OG Ed Ingram

Backed up by Chris Reed

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Brian O'Neill Backed up by Olisaemeka Udoh (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
12 / 28

OT Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Olisaemeka Udoh

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Danielle Hunter Backed up by Patrick Jones II and Luiji Vilain (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
13 / 28

OLB Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Patrick Jones II and Luiji Vilain

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jonathan Bullard Backed up by Ross Blacklock (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
14 / 28

DE Jonathan Bullard

Backed up by Ross Blacklock

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Harrison Phillips (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
15 / 28

NT Harrison Phillips

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Dalvin Tomlinson Backed up by James Lynch and Esezi Otomewo (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
16 / 28

DE Dalvin Tomlinson

Backed up by James Lynch and Esezi Otomewo

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Za'Darius Smith Backed up by D.J. Woonum (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
17 / 28

OLB Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by D.J. Woonum

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Jordan Hicks Backed up by Brian Asamoah II (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
18 / 28

WLB Jordan Hicks

Backed up by Brian Asamoah II

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Eric Kendricks Backed up by Troy Dye (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
19 / 28

MLB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Troy Dye

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Cameron Dantzler Sr. Backed up by Akayleb Evans and Kris Boyd (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
20 / 28

CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.

Backed up by Akayleb Evans and Kris Boyd

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Patrick Peterson Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Andrew Booth Jr. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
21 / 28

CB Patrick Peterson

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
22 / 28

S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Camryn Bynum Backed up by Lewis Cine (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
23 / 28

S Camryn Bynum

Backed up by Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Joseph (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
24 / 28

K Greg Joseph

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Ryan Wright (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
25 / 28

P/H Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Craig Lassig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Andrew DePaola (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
26 / 28

LS Andrew DePaola

(AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Craig Lassig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR Kene Nwangwu Backed up by Ty Chandler and K.J Osborn (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
27 / 28

KR Kene Nwangwu

Backed up by Ty Chandler and K.J Osborn

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Jalen Reagor Backed up by K.J Osborn and Jalen Nailor (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
28 / 28

PR Jalen Reagor

Backed up by K.J Osborn and Jalen Nailor

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

