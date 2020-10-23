NOTEBOOK: Swift looking to build on first 100-yard rushing performance

Caskey said everything is starting to slow down for Swift, and that's when any young player can start to settle in and get into a groove. Caskey said Swift is now at the point where everything has started to mesh into a comfortable language, and it's allowed him to play faster.

There was no offseason training program for Swift, and he missed a large portion of training camp due to a hip injury, so it's only natural that this progression would take a little time.

"It was good being out there and being a little more comfortable with the offense," Swift said Friday. "Just playing a lot more, so I got a little more comfortable with everything.

"Just have to stay focused and be consistent, that's the main thing going into this week and just try to improve on what I did last week. Definitely can be better in certain areas, so just have to improve."

Swift is heading back to the state of Georgia Sunday, where he played his college ball, to play the Falcons. He said he'll have family in the building. It will also be nice seeing Falcons running back Todd Gurley, who also went to Georgia, and who Swift called a big brother.