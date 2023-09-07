5 things to watch: Lions at Chiefs

4. ARROWHEAD ENVIROMENT

GEHA Field at Arrowhead is one of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL and has a reputation as being one of the loudest. There's no doubt Chiefs fans will be riled up for a Thursday night nationally televised contest at home to kick off the season on the same night they'll raise the banner for their 2022 Super Bowl Championship.

Lions players who have never played at Arrowhead, like quarterback Jared Goff, are excited for the opportunity, but know the challenges that environment will pose.

How efficiently can the Lions' offense operate their silent counts and make sure everyone is one the same page? It's a big test for that part of the operation Week 1.

5. DEFENSIVE LINE DEPTH

This is the most talent and depth Detroit's defensive line has had in the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era. We've seen and heard all through training camp about the giant leap forward players like Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson have made.

What impact will a healthy Charles Harris have opposite Hutchinson at the SAM linebacker spot? Can James Houston pick up right where he left off last season with eight sacks in his first seven games played? Levi Onwuzurike missed all of last season with a back injury but he's back healthy again and had a very good camp. Can he have the kind of impact the Lions hoped when they made him a second-round pick in 2021? What can we expect from Josh Paschal in Year 2?