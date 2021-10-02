Lions at Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions are back on the road this week when they travel to Solider Field to take on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 3. This will be the Lions' second road matchup against an NFC North opponent in the past three weeks. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
  • Analyst: Aqib Talib

TV map: See where the Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

Head Coach Matt Nagy Offensive Coordinator: Bill Lazor Defensive Coordinator: Sean Desai Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt Nagy

Offensive Coordinator: Bill Lazor

Defensive Coordinator: Sean Desai

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

David Dermer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Darnell Mooney Backed up by Damiere Byrd
2 / 28

WR Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Damiere Byrd

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Germain Ifedi Backed up by Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons
3 / 28

RT Germain Ifedi

Backed up by Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG James Daniels Backed up by Alex Bars
4 / 28

RG James Daniels

Backed up by Alex Bars

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Sam Mustipher Backed up by Cody Whitehair
5 / 28

C Sam Mustipher

Backed up by Cody Whitehair

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Cody Whitehair Backed up by Alex Bars
6 / 28

LG Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Alex Bars

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
LT Jason Peters Backed up by Larry Borom
7 / 28

LT Jason Peters

Backed up by Larry Borom

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
QB Andy Dalton Backed up by Justin Fields and Nick Foles
8 / 28

QB Andy Dalton

Backed up by Justin Fields and Nick Foles

David Banks/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB David Montgomery Backed up by Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert
9 / 28

RB David Montgomery

Backed up by Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Cole Kmet Backed up by Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz, and Jesper Horsted
10 / 28

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz, and Jesper Horsted

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Allen Robinson Backed up by Breshad Perriman
11 / 28

WR Allen Robinson

Backed up by Breshad Perriman

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
WR Marquise Goodwin Backed up by Nsimba Webster
12 / 28

WR Marquise Goodwin

Backed up by Nsimba Webster

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Akiem Hicks Backed up by Angelo Blackson
13 / 28

DT Akiem Hicks

Backed up by Angelo Blackson

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
NT Eddie Goldman Backed up by Khyiris Tonga
14 / 28

NT Eddie Goldman

Backed up by Khyiris Tonga

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
DE Bilal Nichols
15 / 28

DE Bilal Nichols

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
OLB Khalil Mack Backed up by Trevis Gipson
16 / 28

OLB Khalil Mack

Backed up by Trevis Gipson

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Alec Ogletree Backed up by Christian Jones and Caleb Johnson
17 / 28

ILB Alec Ogletree

Backed up by Christian Jones and Caleb Johnson

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
ILB Roquan Smith Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe
18 / 28

ILB Roquan Smith

Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Robert Quinn Backed up by Jeremiah Attaochu
19 / 28

OLB Robert Quinn

Backed up by Jeremiah Attaochu

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
CB Jaylon Johnson Backed up by Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford
20 / 28

CB Jaylon Johnson

Backed up by Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford

Ryan Kang
S Tashaun Gipson Sr. Backed up by DeAndre Houston-Carson
21 / 28

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Backed up by DeAndre Houston-Carson

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Eddie Jackson Backed up by Deon Bush
22 / 28

S Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Deon Bush

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kindle Vildor Backed up by Duke Shelley
23 / 28

CB Kindle Vildor

Backed up by Duke Shelley

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
P/H Pat O'Donnell
24 / 28

P/H Pat O'Donnell

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Cairo Santos
25 / 28

K Cairo Santos

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
LS Patrick Scales
26 / 28

LS Patrick Scales

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher, 2021
KR Khalil Herbert Backed up by Nsimba Webster
27 / 28

KR Khalil Herbert

Backed up by Nsimba Webster

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Nsimba Webster Backed up by Damiere Byrd
28 / 28

PR Nsimba Webster

Backed up by Damiere Byrd

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller, 2021
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

