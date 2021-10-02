Lions at Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions are back on the road this week when they travel to Solider Field to take on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 3. This will be the Lions' second road matchup against an NFC North opponent in the past three weeks. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
- Analyst: Aqib Talib
TV map: See where the Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.
Postgame: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.
Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.
