5 things to watch: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

3. Cornerback shuffle

Expect Holmes, Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to take a long, hard look at this year's cornerback prospects. That's an area where the Lions need to add talent and depth the most, and what a perfect year to go looking for cornerback help. It's a stacked class both with top talent and depth. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had three cornerbacks ranked in his Top 15 prospects and 13 cornerbacks listed in his Top 100.

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois), Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) are all potential fits for the Lions in the first round. Who separates themselves from the pack this week? Does a sleeper emerge from the group of cornerbacks to warrant Day 1 consideration?

4. QB class

Last year when the Lions held the No. 2 overall pick, the pass rushers ruled the top of the class. Detroit got a great one in Aidan Hutchinson. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. might be the two best players in this draft, but it's the quarterback class that's expected to dictate how the top of the draft plays out ahead of Detroit's pick at No. 6.