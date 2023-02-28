5 things to watch: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 28, 2023 at 07:04 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine starts this week and by the end of the event the 32 teams in the NFL will have all the medical data and on-field testing numbers for the 319 draft-eligible participants here in Indianapolis. It's a big step in the pre-draft process with pro days and player visits to team facilities next on the docket.

Here's a look at five things to watch as the Lions' front office, coaching and medical staffs prepare for the annual evaluation for most of this year's NFL Draft prospects:

1. Holmes and Campbell availability

Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are expected to speak to the media in Indianapolis.

Holmes made it clear after the season one of his main areas of focus will be on bolstering Detroit's 32nd ranked defense. How much of that will take place via free agency? The draft? What do Holmes and Campbell view as the strengths of this draft, especially on the defensive side of the ball?

They'll also likely address the staff and coaching changes we've seen since the season's conclusion. These are usually informative sessions on a wide range of topics.

2023 NFL Combine preview: Defensive back photos

View photos of the defensive back prospects who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
1 / 59

Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2 / 59

Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
3 / 59

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Teammates congratulate Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett after he intercepted a pass against North Carolina State during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
4 / 59

Teammates congratulate Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett after he intercepted a pass against North Carolina State during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA wide receiver Kam Brown, left, runs a pass as Southern California defensive back Mekhi Blackmon grabs his facemask during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
5 / 59

UCLA wide receiver Kam Brown, left, runs a pass as Southern California defensive back Mekhi Blackmon grabs his facemask during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina cornerback Lance Boykin (7) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
6 / 59

Coastal Carolina cornerback Lance Boykin (7) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 59

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) intercepts a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
8 / 59

Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) intercepts a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Kathleen Batten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Tech defensive back Myles Brooks during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
9 / 59

Louisiana Tech defensive back Myles Brooks during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
10 / 59

Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) runs up the field after an interception against Utah during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
11 / 59

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) runs up the field after an interception against Utah during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch in the end zone during an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
12 / 59

Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch in the end zone during an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush (9) reaches for a pass intended for East Carolina wide receiver Jsi Hatfield that was incomplete during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
13 / 59

Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush (9) reaches for a pass intended for East Carolina wide receiver Jsi Hatfield that was incomplete during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
14 / 59

Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech's Chamarri Conner #1 in action against West Virginia during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Morgantown,W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
15 / 59

Virginia Tech's Chamarri Conner #1 in action against West Virginia during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Morgantown,W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida safety Trey Dean III (0) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
16 / 59

Florida safety Trey Dean III (0) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) runs back a 76-yard touchdown interception against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
17 / 59

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) runs back a 76-yard touchdown interception against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) runs during an NCAA football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
18 / 59

LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) runs during an NCAA football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
19 / 59

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
20 / 59

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
21 / 59

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) returns a fumble against Duke for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 28-26. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
22 / 59

Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) returns a fumble against Duke for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 28-26. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
23 / 59

TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Minnesota won 30-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
24 / 59

Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Minnesota won 30-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. gets set for a play during an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 59

Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. gets set for a play during an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson (3) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
26 / 59

Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson (3) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) lines up against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
27 / 59

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) lines up against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver Brashard Smith (12) tries to turn the corner but is cut down by Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
28 / 59

Miami wide receiver Brashard Smith (12) tries to turn the corner but is cut down by Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ball State's Nic Jones plays during an NCAA Football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
29 / 59

Ball State's Nic Jones plays during an NCAA Football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones (21) looks over the Tennessee-Martin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
30 / 59

Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones (21) looks over the Tennessee-Martin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (16) celebrates after his team made a safety against BYUduring the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
31 / 59

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (16) celebrates after his team made a safety against BYUduring the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) runs on the field in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Colgate in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
32 / 59

Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) runs on the field in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Colgate in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Josie Lepe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. of South Alabama (18) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
33 / 59

American defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. of South Alabama (18) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass intended for Chattanooga wide receiver Tyron Arnett in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
34 / 59

Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass intended for Chattanooga wide receiver Tyron Arnett in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather reacts after a weather delay announcement during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
35 / 59

Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather reacts after a weather delay announcement during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) in action against Duke during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
36 / 59

Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) in action against Duke during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
37 / 59

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston defensive back Gervarrius Owens (2) runs with an interception against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
38 / 59

Houston defensive back Gervarrius Owens (2) runs with an interception against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
39 / 59

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) reacts against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
40 / 59

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) reacts against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks (7) reacts after defending against Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) on an incomplete pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
41 / 59

Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks (7) reacts after defending against Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) on an incomplete pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) intercepts a pass intended for Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
42 / 59

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) intercepts a pass intended for Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
43 / 59

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush pumps up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
44 / 59

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush pumps up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California safety Daniel Scott, right, intercepts a pass intended for Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
45 / 59

California safety Daniel Scott, right, intercepts a pass intended for Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) celebrates after a pass break up against Tennessee-Martin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
46 / 59

Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) celebrates after a pass break up against Tennessee-Martin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) celebrates an interception during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
47 / 59

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) celebrates an interception during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) runs the ball after an interception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
48 / 59

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) runs the ball after an interception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota defensive back Terell Smith falls back in coverage against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
49 / 59

Minnesota defensive back Terell Smith falls back in coverage against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
50 / 59

Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) celebrates after stopping TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
51 / 59

Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) celebrates after stopping TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
52 / 59

Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue cornerback Cory Trice (23) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
53 / 59

Purdue cornerback Cory Trice (23) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back DJ Turner plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
54 / 59

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine (14) reacts after stopping Miami Ohio in the red zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)
55 / 59

Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine (14) reacts after stopping Miami Ohio in the red zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU safety Jay Ward (5) lines up during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
56 / 59

LSU safety Jay Ward (5) lines up during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (8) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
57 / 59

Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (8) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
58 / 59

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright (2) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
59 / 59

Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright (2) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Defensive help

The Lions have to add talent and depth to every level of their defense. The good news is Holmes has five picks in the top 81 and cap space to work with. He has room to address the need both in free agency and the draft.

This week the focus will be on the on-field drills and most importantly the 15-minute interviews teams get with the prospects here in Indy. Detroit has the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 18 pick, plus two picks in the second round (No. 48 & No. 55) and one in the third (No. 81). There's a good chance Holmes is thinking best defensive player available at No. 6 and then best player on the board at No. 18.

This is a very strong defensive class at cornerback and edge rusher. There are some blue-chip interior defensive linemen at the top, while the linebacker and safety positions have pretty good depth.

Related Links

3. Cornerback shuffle

Expect Holmes, Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to take a long, hard look at this year's cornerback prospects. That's an area where the Lions need to add talent and depth the most, and what a perfect year to go looking for cornerback help. It's a stacked class both with top talent and depth. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had three cornerbacks ranked in his Top 15 prospects and 13 cornerbacks listed in his Top 100.

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois), Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) are all potential fits for the Lions in the first round. Who separates themselves from the pack this week? Does a sleeper emerge from the group of cornerbacks to warrant Day 1 consideration?

4. QB class

Last year when the Lions held the No. 2 overall pick, the pass rushers ruled the top of the class. Detroit got a great one in Aidan Hutchinson. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. might be the two best players in this draft, but it's the quarterback class that's expected to dictate how the top of the draft plays out ahead of Detroit's pick at No. 6.

Holmes and the Lions are likely wishing all the top quarterbacks here this week have a ton of success so there's a run on them early and the top defensive players drop down closer to No. 6. Who knows, their pick at No. 6 could become a pretty hot commodity for a quarterback-needy team depending how this week goes.

Holmes and Co. will do their homework on the QB class. They could be in the market for a backup to Jared Goff, 28, depending on what they do in free agency first. Holmes could opt to develop a youngster, but I don't believe he'll look to do that until Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. There are bigger fish to fry for this team to take the next step in 2023.

Still, a lot of eyes will be on Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and the other quarterbacks in this class to see what the pecking order looks like coming out of Indianapolis and heading into the pro day circuit.

5. NFC North News

I always like wandering over if I have time and listening to what the general managers and head coaches from Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago have to say during their media sessions.

There could certainly be some interesting tidbits from those sessions this year with Chicago owning the No. 1 overall pick and the Aaron Rodgers buzz currently going down in Green Bay. It's always good to stay on top of what's happening in the division, so we'll be sure to keep everyone up to date.

Related Content

news

2023 Combine preview: Kicker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at kickers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks DE Myles Murphy & QB Anthony Richardson are good fits for Lions

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss this year's draft prospects. Here are all the highlights.

news

2023 Combine preview: Safety

Tim Twentyman takes a look at safeties to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Interior offensive line

Tim Twentyman takes a look at interior offensive linemen to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Defensive tackle

Tim Twentyman takes a look at defensive tackles to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Tight end

Tim Twentyman takes a look at tight ends to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Linebacker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at linebackers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Wide receiver

Tim Twentyman takes a look at wide receivers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Tim Twentyman takes a look at edge rushers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at quarterbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertising