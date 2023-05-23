5 things to watch: 2023 Detroit Lions OTAs

5. Second-year leaps

Players and coaches talk about it all the time. The biggest leap we typically see in a young NFL player's development is between their first and second seasons. There's a comfort level that sets in having been through an entire NFL season, and the game typically slows down for them in Year 2.

The Lions got a lot of really good contributions from their rookie class last season, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson. It's fair to expect a monster second season from Hutchinson after he recorded 9.5 sacks and three interceptions as a rookie.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams is expected to be a big part of the offense once he returns from serving a six-game suspension for breaking the NFL's gambling policy. Defensive lineman Josh Paschal is healthy after dealing with some early injuries as a rookie. He has a chance to be a surprise contributor this year.

Safety Kerby Joseph became a starter and impact player (three interceptions of Aaron Rodgers in 2022) as a rookie, and he'll likely have a big role.

Tight end James Mitchell showed some good things. So did Rodriguez. Linebacker James Houston had a monster second half of the season (eight sacks) and enters 2023 with high expectations. Cornerback Chase Lucas will try to carve out a role on special teams and defense.