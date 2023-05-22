Campbell staying true to himself as he looks to make an early impact

"Really, I try to be the best version of myself, but growing up in Iowa Chad Greenway was the guy that like pushed me to become who I am today," Campbell said at Detroit's rookie minicamp.

Campbell is two inches taller than Greenway and 13 pounds heavier, and was faster and more explosive in the pre-draft testing. Campbell averaged 10.0 tackles in his 27 starts at Iowa and became the first Hawkeyes player to win the Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker) and William V. Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman).