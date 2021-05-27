5 things to watch: 2021 Detroit Lions OTAs

The first open OTA practice of the year is Thursday, which means we get our first look at the revamped Lions roster led by new head coach Dan Campbell and his staff.

OTAs are an important time in the offseason, especially for a new staff like Campbell's, to get their first look at the veterans alongside the rookies, and to begin the on-field installation of their schemes.

Here are five things we'll be looking out for in the first OTA practice:

1. ALL EYES ON THE QUARTERBACK

For the last 12 years Detroit's offense has been run by quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he's in Los Angeles now, and for the first time since the 2008 offseason the Lions have a new man under center expected to start the season at quarterback in Jared Goff.

This will be our first look at how offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has started to incorporate some of the things Goff likes to do in the offense and how it might look different from the Stafford era.