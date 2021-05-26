Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

May 26, 2021 at 08:32 AM
Lindsay Miller

Managing Editor

The Detroit Lions are making their way through the offseason training program with OTAs starting this week.

There are several new players on the team this year, so which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2021? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Tyrell Williams

It's a completely revamped receiver corps in Detroit with a lot to prove, and Williams was one of the first acquisitions new GM Brad Holmes made in free agency this offseason. Williams is coming off a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing in 2020, but from 2017-2019 he recorded at least 40 receptions with an average of 15.5 yards per catch. Can he get back to his 2016 form when he caught 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns?

New Lions OC Anthony Lynn knows Williams well from their time together with the Chargers. Williams will get an opportunity in Detroit to be a big part of the offense. He could potentially be a No. 1 option on the outside.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Sage Surratt During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Sage Surratt During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) & Jamaal WilliamsDuring Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) & Jamaal WilliamsDuring Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Javon McKinley During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Javon McKinley During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) Alize Mack During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) Alize Mack During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Penei Sewell During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Penei Sewell During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Penei Sewell During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Penei Sewell During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions running back Victor Bolden (13) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions running back Victor Bolden (13) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Alize Mack During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Alize Mack During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Penei Sewell During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Penei Sewell During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) Darren Fells During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) Darren Fells During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Penei Sewell & Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Penei Sewell & Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Tavante Beckett During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Tavante Beckett During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Alex Anzalone During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Alex Anzalone During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Tim Boyle During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Tim Boyle During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Dedrick Mills During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Dedrick Mills During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Amon-Ra St. BrownDuring Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Amon-Ra St. BrownDuring Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Tim Boyle During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Tim Boyle During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions running back Victor Bolden (13) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions running back Victor Bolden (13) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Geronimo Allison During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Geronimo Allison During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Mike O'Hara: Wide receiver Jonathan Adams

Adams fits the profile for what makes people think the Detroit Lions got a steal in signing him as an undrafted free agent.

At 6-2, 210 pounds and a hand size of almost 10 inches, Adams has the physical traits to play wide receiver in the NFL. And he had the production in 2020 -- 79 catches for 1,111 yards and 10 TDs in 10 games.

All of that makes him the player I want to watch in the offseason and in training camp.

Drew Pearson, an all-time great receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, should be a model of inspiration for Adams and all undrafted rookies. Later this year, Pearson is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He made the Cowboys' roster as an undrafted free agent.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Levi Onwuzurike During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Levi Onwuzurike During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Shaun Dion Hamilton During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Shaun Dion Hamilton During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Alijah Holder During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Alijah Holder During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Alize Mack During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Alize Mack During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Alim McNeill During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Alim McNeill During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Charlie Taumoepeau During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Charlie Taumoepeau During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Drake Jackson During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Drake Jackson During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Hunter Thedford During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Hunter Thedford During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown (62) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown (62) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Ifeatu Melifonwu During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Ifeatu Melifonwu During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Tim Boyle During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Tim Boyle During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Darrin Paulo During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Darrin Paulo During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (61) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (61) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Jonathan Adams Jr. During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Jonathan Adams Jr. During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Kalif Raymond During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Kalif Raymond During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (96) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (96) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

AJ Parker During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
AJ Parker During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Editor's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff

I kind of wanted to complete the wide receiver trio and say Amon-Ra St. Brown, but I think my pick has to be Goff.

In a year of changes, the turnover at quarterback is one of the biggest. I'm still not used to seeing anyone besides Matthew Stafford lead the Lions' offense.

Goff comes to Detroit with a proven record of success, and I'm interested to see what he can do with the Lions.

