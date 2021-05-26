Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

The Detroit Lions are making their way through the offseason training program with OTAs starting this week.

There are several new players on the team this year, so which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2021? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Tyrell Williams

It's a completely revamped receiver corps in Detroit with a lot to prove, and Williams was one of the first acquisitions new GM Brad Holmes made in free agency this offseason. Williams is coming off a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing in 2020, but from 2017-2019 he recorded at least 40 receptions with an average of 15.5 yards per catch. Can he get back to his 2016 form when he caught 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns?