Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

The Detroit Lions are making their way through the offseason training program with OTAs starting this week.
There are several new players on the team this year, so which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2021? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Tyrell Williams
It's a completely revamped receiver corps in Detroit with a lot to prove, and Williams was one of the first acquisitions new GM Brad Holmes made in free agency this offseason. Williams is coming off a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing in 2020, but from 2017-2019 he recorded at least 40 receptions with an average of 15.5 yards per catch. Can he get back to his 2016 form when he caught 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns?
New Lions OC Anthony Lynn knows Williams well from their time together with the Chargers. Williams will get an opportunity in Detroit to be a big part of the offense. He could potentially be a No. 1 option on the outside.
Mike O'Hara: Wide receiver Jonathan Adams
Adams fits the profile for what makes people think the Detroit Lions got a steal in signing him as an undrafted free agent.
At 6-2, 210 pounds and a hand size of almost 10 inches, Adams has the physical traits to play wide receiver in the NFL. And he had the production in 2020 -- 79 catches for 1,111 yards and 10 TDs in 10 games.
All of that makes him the player I want to watch in the offseason and in training camp.
Drew Pearson, an all-time great receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, should be a model of inspiration for Adams and all undrafted rookies. Later this year, Pearson is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He made the Cowboys' roster as an undrafted free agent.
Editor's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff
I kind of wanted to complete the wide receiver trio and say Amon-Ra St. Brown, but I think my pick has to be Goff.
In a year of changes, the turnover at quarterback is one of the biggest. I'm still not used to seeing anyone besides Matthew Stafford lead the Lions' offense.
Goff comes to Detroit with a proven record of success, and I'm interested to see what he can do with the Lions.