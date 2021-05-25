Rookie Jermar Jefferson enjoying NFL grind, working with Lions coaches

When asked following the completion of the NFL Draft earlier this month if there was a player he was surprised was still on the board when Detroit was on the clock, the first name Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about was seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson.

"When we made the trade (to move up in the fourth round to select Derrick Barnes) and got (selection) 257, I believe it was. I didn't really think that he would still be on the board," Holmes said. "So, we were very, very happy about him."

Jefferson was the ninth best running back available in the draft, as ranked by The Athletic, and was projected to be a fourth or fifth-round pick. But the Lions got him at the end of the seventh round.