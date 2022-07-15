2022 training camp preview: Wide receiver

Twentyman's take: I'm really excited for the potential of this group once Williams returns. The Lions are going to take it slow with him and make sure everything is 100 percent before they put him on the field. I know he's itching to get back, but that's the smart play. Hopefully that's sometime in the first month or two of the season.

Williams and Chark provide a vertical threat that was really lacking most of last season. They should be able to dictate some coverage and force defenses to help over the top at times, which will open things up for St. Brown in the slot, T.J. Hockenson at tight end, and D'Andre Swift coming out of the backfield.

I think the addition of Chark and Williams will have a huge impact on St. Brown. He's come back even better in year two, and he could become a security blanket for quarterback Jared Goff over the middle with his ability to win one-on-one matchups. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he finishes with more than 100 catches this season.