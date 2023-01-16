2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

The Good: The offensive line was arguably the most talented and consistent position group all season long.

The Lions finished the 2022 season fourth in scoring, fourth in total offense, seventh in passing and 11th in rushing. Detroit ended the year with the second fewest sacks allowed (23) in the league, just one behind Tampa Bay (22).

Detroit scored 30-or-more points in eight games this season, the most in the NFL and a new franchise record. They also rushed for 2,179 yards (128.2 per game), and running back Jamaal Williams had his first career 1,000-yard season and broke Barry Sanders' franchise record of 16 touchdowns in a single season by notching 17.

Detroit's starting five of left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow, right guard Evan Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell were widely considered one of the best offensive lines in football along with the Philadelphia Eagles OL. Sewell and Decker were alternates for the Pro Bowl. Ragnow was named to his second Pro Bowl.

Consider this, all but Brown are under contract for next season, but he was only a starter because Halapoulivaati Vaitai injured his back in the preseason and missed the entire year. Vaitai is under contract for next season.

This is a tough and durable group that's pretty versatile scheme-wise in their capabilities. Ragnow is one of the best centers in the league, Sewell is trending toward superstardom and Decker and Jackson are always top 10 at their respective positions.