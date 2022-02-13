Sheppard would love to have Harris back in Detroit next season

Outside linebacker Charles Harris registered 65 tackles (34 solo), 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles this season for the Detroit Lions. Harris was one of four NFL players to log at least 65 tackles, 7.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. The other three were Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons and Haason Reddick.

It was a breakout season for the former first-round pick, who never really found a fit in Miami and Atltanta his first four seasons before signing with Detroit this offseason and moving from defensive end to outside linebacker. His 7.5 sacks were more than he had in his first four seasons in Miami and Atlanta combined.

"The first thing that jumps out to you on film when you watch Charles is his effort, his effort, his effort," Lions outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said. "In Atlanta (where Harris played in 2020), they even had him playing in the 5-technique some ... where Nick Williams and (Michael) Brockers were playing (in Detroit's defense last year).