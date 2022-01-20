10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Would Lions consider trading No. 2 pick?

20man: It's been a tough first couple seasons for cornerback Jeff Okudah due to injury. He played nine games as a rookie while gutting through a core muscle injury that limited him and eventually ended his season. Then the Achilles injury Week 1 this season was a huge blow.

I remember back in 2010 people were asking the same kind of questions about quarterback Matthew Stafford after he played a total of 13 games his first two seasons because of injury. Is he the guy? Is he injury prone? Is there a better option out there? Stafford played in all 16 games for the next eight years at a pretty high level. Let's hope Okudah's football fate is similarly aligned.

Achilles injuries are major injuries, and the hope is Okudah comes back stronger or at the very least the player he was pre-injury. It will really come down to his recovery and whether or not he loses any speed or agility from the injury. If not, he's got the size and skill set to be very good in this league. He just needs to get past the injuries.

Undrafted rookie free agent Jerry Jacobs was really good this past season, and it's unfortunate that rehab from a torn ACL suffered in December will occupy most of his offseason. Hopefully, he's ready by the start of next season.

I'd throw Ifeatu Melifonwu into the mix there as well. Last year's third-round pick looked good when he wasn't dealing injury and able to play. I think head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have a good problem on their hands at cornerback. Amani Oruwariye, Okudah, Jacobs and Melifonwu can all play and are under contract. I wouldn't be surprised if the Lions add more talent to the position this offseason as well. Those players will push each other to be better all offseason and into training camp.