2020 position breakdown: Linebackers

Free agents: The Lions declined the fifth-year option of Davis' rookie contract, which makes the four-year veteran an unrestricted free agent.

Davis lost his starting MIKE spot this year, but still played a role with 329 defensive snaps. He made some plays and showed some pass-rushing prowess, but coverage was still a bit of an issue as Davis allowed three receiving touchdowns in his coverage, per PFF stats. He did have a positive impact on special teams. It will be interesting to see what the market is for the former first-round pick.

Ragland is also an unrestricted free agent, as is core special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who has been one of the better special teams players in the league the last couple seasons. Will he be interested in re-signing here, or will Reeves-Maybin look to go somewhere he has an opportunity to play more on defense?

Draft: Penn State inside linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the highest graded prospects by Scouts Inc. heading into the draft. He recorded 109 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games in 2019. He has a terrific blend of size and speed, and could be in play for the Lions at No. 7, if he's still on the board.